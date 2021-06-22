Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to Announce $2.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) will announce earnings per share of $2.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02. Regal Beloit reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $7.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $8.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regal Beloit.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

RBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth about $1,579,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Regal Beloit by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Regal Beloit by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Regal Beloit by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBC stock traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,511. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. Regal Beloit has a fifty-two week low of $79.19 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Beloit (RBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.