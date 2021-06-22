Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Arch Capital Group posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,125%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arch Capital Group.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $37.90 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 156,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $5,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.