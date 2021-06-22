Zacks: Analysts Expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will announce sales of $4.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $6.00 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $6.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $22.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.22 million to $38.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $64.85 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $175.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCRB. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

MCRB traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 29,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 3.94. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.