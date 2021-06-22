Zacks: Analysts Expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts predict that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.22). Redfin posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.79. 6,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,598. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,467.75 and a beta of 1.88. Redfin has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $256,365.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,334.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,569,293 shares in the company, valued at $104,185,362.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,246 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,748. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $697,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Redfin by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth about $723,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

