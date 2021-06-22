Zacks: Analysts Expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHIO shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 67,182 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 376.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 101,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80,123 shares during the period. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PHIO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 449,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,496. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762, which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 that prevent T cells from attacking various cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that prevent cancer cells from inactivating T cells and attack the cancer.

