Zacks: Analysts Expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.09 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will report $60.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.00 million and the highest is $68.55 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $17.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 244.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $269.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.71 million to $293.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $398.18 million, with estimates ranging from $364.81 million to $469.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 108.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

HT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of HT stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $11.36. 2,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $13.05.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $184,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,554.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,850 shares of company stock valued at $514,006. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,575,000 after buying an additional 202,736 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 49,051 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

