Zacks: Analysts Expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.43. GoDaddy reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GoDaddy.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

NYSE GDDY traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,921. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.05.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,916 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,244,000 after purchasing an additional 917,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,597,000 after purchasing an additional 618,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,041,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,537,000 after buying an additional 141,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.