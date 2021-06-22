Zacks: Analysts Expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to post sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year sales of $4.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.83.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $464,984.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,037,151 shares of company stock worth $1,205,934,911. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

DASH stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,394. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.07. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The stock has a market cap of $56.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

