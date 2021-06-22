Zacks: Analysts Expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.43 Million

Equities analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will announce sales of $289.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $272.76 million to $299.52 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $217.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year sales of $978.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $977.00 million to $979.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of Construction Partners stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Construction Partners by 77.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Construction Partners by 66.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

