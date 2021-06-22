Zacks: Analysts Expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to Announce $2.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will report earnings per share of $2.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.75. Becton, Dickinson and posted earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year earnings of $12.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $12.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $13.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Becton, Dickinson and.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 84.6% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 10,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 23,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 39.1% in the first quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 12,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 72.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Becton, Dickinson and (BDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.