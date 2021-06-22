Zacks: Analysts Expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.94. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $5.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $29.22. 1,253,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35.

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,842,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,333,000 after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,296,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,021 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 67,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

