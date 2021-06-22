Zacks: Analysts Expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Announce Earnings of $3.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.88. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings of $2.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $16.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.38 to $16.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $18.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.78 to $18.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of AMG traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.13. 5,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,333. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.02. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $62.19 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

