Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.64. SPX FLOW reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SPX FLOW.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NYSE FLOW traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $71.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.