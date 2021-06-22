Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $24.05 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.