yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) Achieves Market Cap of $247,451.96

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. yTSLA Finance has a total market cap of $247,451.96 and approximately $41,127.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yTSLA Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.73 or 0.00011371 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00046620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00109231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00154031 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,925.88 or 1.00503190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002499 BTC.

About yTSLA Finance

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance

yTSLA Finance Coin Trading

