Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.93

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.9337 per share by the energy company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

YZCAY traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $12.92. 47,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,064. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YZCAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

