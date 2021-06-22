XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Barclays

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target increased by Barclays from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.38.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $145.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.18. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $153.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $6,461,343.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,700,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 575,371 shares of company stock valued at $80,129,049. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

