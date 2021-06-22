XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 13,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $1,136,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.35 and a beta of 2.43. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.48.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in XPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the first quarter valued at $3,396,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 28,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in XPEL by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

XPEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

