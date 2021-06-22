XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 13,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $1,136,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of XPEL stock opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.35 and a beta of 2.43. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.48.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
XPEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
