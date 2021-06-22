WOM Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.73 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0872 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.00 million and $2.73 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

