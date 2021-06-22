WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:DXJ)

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,002 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,194% compared to the typical daily volume of 218 call options.

Shares of DXJ stock opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.76. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $62.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 2,925.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $837,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

