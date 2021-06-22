Winslow Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 624,938 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,440 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 8.2% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,933,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,453.96 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,630.08 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,310.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

