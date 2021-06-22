Whitbread (LON:WTB) Receives “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on the stock.

WTB has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Whitbread to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,887.50 ($37.73).

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 3,224 ($42.12) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The company has a market cap of £6.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,257. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59).

In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,245 ($42.40), for a total value of £131,292.70 ($171,534.75).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

