Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 799,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 557,901 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $4,915,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,784,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,354,000 after acquiring an additional 816,237 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $1,455,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

In other news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WY. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

