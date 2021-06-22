Westwood Global Investments LLC Grows Position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 383.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,089,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 863,748 shares during the period. GeoPark accounts for 1.1% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $17,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter valued at $199,000. 38.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPRK stock opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40. GeoPark Limited has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.85.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). GeoPark had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.94 million. Equities analysts predict that GeoPark Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.39%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

