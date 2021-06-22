Westwood Global Investments LLC Acquires 183,255 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,632,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 183,255 shares during the quarter. Tenaris comprises 12.7% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Westwood Global Investments LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Tenaris worth $195,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tenaris by 38.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Tenaris by 1,038.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TS. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

TS opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.18 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 266.67%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

