Westpac Banking Corp Sells 300 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

