Westpac Banking Corp Sells 15,955 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,955 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.11.

NYSE O opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.20. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

