Westpac Banking Corp Sells 122,074 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 122,074 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.74.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

