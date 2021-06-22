Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of W. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wayfair by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.52.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total transaction of $427,612.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,452 shares in the company, valued at $44,108,837.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.10, for a total transaction of $167,550.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,931.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,396,935 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $304.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 3.14. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.69 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.