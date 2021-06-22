Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 3,100 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93, a PEG ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.