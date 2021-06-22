Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.65. Westlake Chemical reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,900%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $10.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $12.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.27.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at $153,283,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,844 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $27,936,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,062.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 352,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,272,000 after buying an additional 321,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,108.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after buying an additional 264,150 shares during the period. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLK stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.16%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

