Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,460. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.