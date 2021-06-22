Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-0.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.41.

WELL traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $82.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,914,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,604. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Welltower has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $83.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

