Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.77. Welltower posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.41.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.04. The company had a trading volume of 120,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower has a twelve month low of $47.18 and a twelve month high of $82.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Welltower by 145.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

