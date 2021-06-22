Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Li Auto (LI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) recently:

6/10/2021 – Li Auto was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li Auto Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

6/7/2021 – Li Auto had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Li Auto had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $45.60 to $43.60. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Li Auto had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.60 to $43.60. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LI traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.94. 389,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,008,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -180.88. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.15.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Li Auto by 766.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311,998 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $229,404,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,321 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 252.7% in the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $129,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

