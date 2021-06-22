WealthStone Inc. Makes New $256,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.86.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

