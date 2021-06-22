WealthStone Inc. Has $343,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $732,675,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $272,808,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after buying an additional 222,677 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after buying an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,635,000 after buying an additional 154,065 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.24.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $694.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $676.44. The company has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $498.08 and a twelve month high of $712.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

