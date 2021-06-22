WealthStone Inc. Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,436,000 after purchasing an additional 41,073 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 255,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,096,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.88.

Shares of CNI opened at $105.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.12. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

