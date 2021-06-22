WealthStone Inc. Grows Stake in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,346 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Westpac Banking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000.

WBK opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98. Westpac Banking Co. has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.4497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.65%.

WBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie cut Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

