WealthStone Inc. Grows Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.95.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV opened at $108.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.42. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 84.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.