WealthStone Inc. Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $108.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 84.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.95.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

