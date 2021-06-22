Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Purchases 49 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,056 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $467.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $620.30. 278,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,551,932. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.43 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $643.90. The firm has a market cap of $597.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.03, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,836,763. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.