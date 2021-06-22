Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 297,581 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,452,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,471,000 after acquiring an additional 217,234 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after acquiring an additional 440,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.74. 558,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.17.

