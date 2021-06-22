Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 50,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 56,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 474.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 193,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after buying an additional 160,043 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEM traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.91. 506,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,876,832. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

