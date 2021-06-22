Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 630,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 134,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 27,211 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 392,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 61,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 131,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB remained flat at $$51.23 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 429,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,042. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.34. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

