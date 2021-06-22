Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) traded down 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 209 ($2.73). 1,166,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 524,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214.50 ($2.80).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 278 ($3.63) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.63) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 261 ($3.41) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 273.40 ($3.57).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 228.81. The firm has a market cap of £535.38 million and a PE ratio of 26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Watkin Jones’s payout ratio is 0.93%.

About Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

