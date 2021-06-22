Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives $129.77 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.77.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $361,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,729 shares of company stock worth $20,229,125. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $139.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.97. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $100.45 and a 52 week high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

