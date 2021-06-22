Warp Finance One Day Volume Reaches $41,520.00 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for about $117.60 or 0.00360311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $549,646.46 and approximately $41,520.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 41.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

