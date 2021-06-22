Warburg Research Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €5.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.52 ($6.49).

Shares of Ceconomy stock opened at €5.05 ($5.94) on Monday. Ceconomy has a 52-week low of €3.20 ($3.76) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.35). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €5.12. The company has a market cap of $13.52 million and a PE ratio of 12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

