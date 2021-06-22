Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 2,540 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Walthausen & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,080,000 after buying an additional 49,244 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 23.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,495,000 after buying an additional 497,311 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Oshkosh by 9.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,366,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,822,000 after buying an additional 212,315 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 10.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,145,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,614,000 after buying an additional 198,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,173,000 after purchasing an additional 35,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

OSK opened at $120.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.90. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.07.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

